Gambian Philanthropist Gives to Schools in WCR

A Gambian-based in Sweden, Marie Gillen together with her co-workers at Recipharm Stockholm Qc Laboratory in Sweden recently donated tables, chairs to Sanyang Lower Basic School, Jambanjelly Day Care and the community of Bakary Sambuya village all in the Kombo South District, West Coast Region.

SOS Children Village in Bakoteh also benefited from the Sweden-based generosity in the form of toys and clothing.

Presenting the items, Marie Gillen thanked her co- workers at Qc Lab for their contributions, saying that this was not the first time for her reaching out to local communities.

For her part, Haddy Njie Touray of SOS Children Village, acknowledged that they are very much appreciative of the donation a bag of assorted toys and babies clothing to the centre.

According to her, the staff including mothers and children at the centre are very happy that they are remembered in society and that there are people who cares and love them so much and have them in their dreams.

She reminded the gathering about the philosophy of the the founder of the centre, the late Dr. Hermann Gmeiner, who believed that children cannot be helped by fine words, but by deeds that when they are hungry, they need bread, not pious sermons by world reformers.

"By your gesture you have endorsed this belief and have joined hands with the six million friends all over the world as you have contributed your quota to the realisation of the aim of SOS that is to give a better social life to deprived children."