Gambia: Urr-FA Boss Calls for Unity Among Stakeholders

The President of the Upper River Region Football Association (URRFA), Furumus Gomez, has called on football stakeholders in the region to put aside their differences and unite for the development and promotion of the game in the region.

In an interview with Observer Sports from his base in Basse, Gomez said, the Regional Football Association does not belong to an individual, but it is established to supervise and coordinate football activities in the region.

Regarding the protesters at the just organized URRFA elective congress, he clarified that, the protesters were just few individuals from AngalFuta FC of Basse and Manju FC of Mansajang. The two teams, he said, are not registered with the Regional FA. "AngalFuta is under expulsion for their unruly behavior in one of their games during the last 3rd division qualifiers, while Manju has said it would never register with the FA if I [Furumus Gomes] am leading the body. So, how would you expect such teams to participate in the elective congress? All the 12 eligible teams were present during the congress with two delegates each with one voting right."

He described the problem in URR football as a "man-made one", but is hopeful that it would soon be resolved as people are realizing the truth. "I invest my own resources to the development and promotion of football in the region. So, nobody can stop the Regional FA, not even the Regional Sports Committee because we are not directly answerable to them, but to The Gambia Football Federation."

Gomez, who was re-elected unopposed as URRFA President last Sunday at an elective congress held at the Basse Mini-stadium, said his doors are always open to all, saying they welcome criticism, but it has to be constructive criticism and not out of personal hatred. "People are welcomed to criticize but let it be genuine and honest criticism."

Fitness Tournaments

Ahead of the start of the 3rd Division League, Gomez said, his association is currently sponsoring fitness tournaments across the different districts in the region. The tournaments, he said, are meant to keep the districts engaged ahead of the start of the league proper. "The tournaments are progressing well."

Capacity Building

The URRFA, according to its boss, is very aware of the importance of capacity building and plans are afoot to organize series of trainings for URR coaches and referees.