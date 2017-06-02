Gambia: Second Accused Cross-Examines First Witness in Drug Case

Modou Lamin Badjie, a narcotics officer attached at the Brikama Police Station drug enforcement department was yesterday cross-examined by Ebrima Suwareh, a second accused person in an alleged drug possession trial.

Mr. Suwareh is under trial alongside Buba Sillah and Ebrima Suwareh on charges of conspiracy, dealing in prohibited drugs and trafficking.

They are said to have being found in their possession, 3kg and 820g of cannabis sativa on 3rd March, 2017 at Brikama Jidda forest.

Mr. Suwareh informed the court that Mr. Badjie had stated in his evidence that two people were riding a bicycle and the other one ran away but he did not tell who that other person is. He argued that the witness should identity in court, the one that ran away.

Mr. Badjie however responded that it was Mr. Suwareh himself was that one running but Mr. Suwareh said he was arrested where the suspected cannabis was recovered. That assertion was denied by Mr. Badjie, saying Mr. Suwareh was not arrested at where the suspected cannabis was recovered because he had ran away.

"How can you say that I'm the owner of the suspected cannabis when it was not found with me?" Mr. Suwareh asked, but Mr. Badjie said the first accused person, BubaSillah had said that he was in the deal Mr. Suwareh during their investigations. "I'm putting it to you that I know nothing about the first accused person. I never saw him and I don't know his name," Mr. Suwareh said.

The case was adjourned to 5th June.