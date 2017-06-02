Gambia's Influence in Medical Research Goes Beyond Borders

Professor Umberto D'Alessandro, director of the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia (MRCG) has described The Gambia as a small country but that its influence in terms of medical research goes beyond its borders.

Professor Umberto made this remark recently at the annual MRCG open day event that witnessed the commemoration of the MRCG's

two studies on Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV10) and the PregnAnZ1-2 trials

He said seventy years of MRCG means that this is one of the most successful and best institute in Africa in terms of medical research and for him is an honour to lead such institution.

Giving example of MRCG past work MRCG have done, Prof Umberto cited the insecticide treated bednets, a research study that is used against malaria, which was conducted here in The Gambia and the result were translated in policy and this policy has been adapted across the world.

"Hepatitis B vaccine was first test in Africa here in Gambia and now the Hepatitis B vaccine is in the EPI programme of many countries in Africa. These are examples to show that what we are doing here have impact not only here in the Gambia but across the world, particularly in sub-Saharan African countries," he noted.

Commenting on the two studies MRCG is commemorating, Professor Umberto said that the first study is about given antibiotic to women in labour to prevent mortality dead in neonates, and they think that this can work but they need to produce the evident that it works and this is why they are doing this study. The study, he added, would be done here in The Gambia and in Burkina Faso, so MRC is based in the Gambia but it increasingly doing activities in collaboration with other institutions in other African countries.

For his part, Alhagie Sankara, the Regional Health director, said today's commemoration of the two initiatives would strive to ease the burden of disease in children in our community.

In the pregnancy study, one dose of antibiotic will be administered in labour to women recruited in Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital during antenatal care visit. Women and their newborn babies will then be visited at home to monitor their wellbeing. This is a fellow up trial of previous study which was also successfully implemented at Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital.

According to Dr Ed Clark, worldwide pneumonia- an infection of the chest is most common cause of death in children less than five years of age. Nearly one million children die from the infection each year including large numbers in Sub-Saharan Africa including the Gambia.

He said the most common cause of severe pneumonia is a bacteria or germ called pneumococcus noting that there is already an effective vaccine against the pneumococcus bacteria. Children in the Gambia, he said, received the vaccine as part of the routine EPI programme when they are 2, 3 and 4 months old and this has led to important reduction in pneumonia and other serious infections caused by pneumococcus.

He said Sherum Institute of India, which is the biggest vaccine manufacturer in the world has produced a new high quality pneumococcal vaccine that targets the types of the pneumococcus bacteria most common in The Gambia, and sub-Saharan Africa as a whole and Asia.

He went on to add that the aim of the project is to provide a new high quality vaccine against pneumococcus, which will be at least as good as the current vaccines while being considerably cheaper leaving more money to spend on other vaccine and other health priorities in The Gambia and elsewhere.