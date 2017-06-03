3 June 2017

Eritrea: Workshop On Redressing Land Degradation

Asmara — A workshop on redressing land degradation was conducted in Asmara at national level.

During the workshop in which representatives from different Ministries and agricultural experts took part, extensive discussion was conducted as regards identifying the main causes for land degradation and the mechanism for redressing it as well as saving the eco-system and strengthening soil and water conservation programs.

Noting that people's daily lives and development are directly connected with land, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, called on judicious use of land resources taking into account future generations.

He explained that land degradation has become one of the main challenges for ensuring food and water security as well as environmental protection and that Eritrea is playing due role in global efforts to redress the environment. Mr. Arefaine further pointed out that the ongoing soil and water conservation programs are part of efforts to combat land degradation in the country.

Mr. Hirui Asgedom, Director General of Agricultural Extension in the Ministry, said that 70% of the Eritrean people depend on agriculture for their livelihood and that due to land degradation crop production has been reduced and is negatively affecting the community.

