3 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Northern Cape Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Teenage Boys

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two teenage boys in Hopetown, Northern Cape police said on Friday.

The man was arrested on Thursday just outside Hopetown on a farm where he is believed to be working as a foreman, after a 15-year-old boy complained about having been raped by him, spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said.

The man has been charged with rape, sexual assault, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition.

"It is alleged that the suspect used to pick up the 15-year-old boy together with his 13-year-old friend from Hopetown CBD and took them to the farm and give them alcohol, drugs including dagga and in the process raped the boys," Tawana said.

During his arrest, pornographic material, ammunition and a .22 rifle were recovered.

The man is expected to appear before the Hopetown Magistrate's Court on Monday, June 5.

Acting provincial Commissioner Major-General Koliswa Otola has condemned the alleged rape.

"It cannot be correct that children should be encountering trauma on a daily basis from people who are supposed to be protecting them," she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

