3 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Yaw, Sound Sultan Satirize Nigeria's Problems Through Stage Play 'Apere'

By Ayo Onikoyi

Widely celebrated OAP-comedian Steve Onu otherwise known as Yaw alongside veteran singer Sound Sultan addressed an array of issues plaguing the country through their recently concluded stage play titled 'Apere', which held on May 28, 2017 at EKO Hotels Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The duo through their commendable acting skills in the comic stage play were able to address some of today's social vices which include the disconcerting MMM Ponzi scheme, failed youth empowerment system, celebrities social media antics, economic recession, among others.

The mammoth audience in attendance also witnessed Yaw and Sound Sultan address matters of national concern in a satirical manner, including Buhari's infamous disapproval of late president Yar'Adua back in 2010, Chibok girls, EFCC's recent cases, the Nigerian military, and several more; leaving the audience gasping for breath as they laughed hysterically.

Although delivered through satire, the theme of 'Apere' was entirely introspective, leaving the average Nigerian to question their very own morals and societal contribution as citizens in today's contemporary world.

'Apere' also had several top notch musical and comedy acts in attendance, including Woli Arole, Asiri, Funny Bone, Kenny Blaq, Ambassador Wahala, Emma Oh My God, Skales, Tiwa Savage, Humble Smith, Sugarboy, 9ice, Tuface, Duncan Mighty, Koker, Sixfootplus, Marvelous Benji and many more who all delivered memorable performances, heightening the euphoria of the evening,

Other esteemed personalities and socialites in attendance include, former Lagos State First Lady Abimbola Fashola, Major Al Mustafa, comedy pioneer Ali Baba, popular Cool FM OAP Dotun, Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun and a host of others.

