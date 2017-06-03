Nigeria: Owning a Record Label Has Always Been My Dream- - Harrysong

Reggae Blues singer, Harrysong, has revealed that floating an independent record label of his own has been his lifetime dream. The Delta State born singer cum songwriter disclosed this in a recent interview with Planet TV at the official launch party of his record label, Alterplate.

According to the talented singer, the launch of his new record label is something he has dreamt of all his life. He claimed to have been patiently waiting for this glorious opportunity of owning and floating his own record label because it would avail him the opportunity and privilege of defining his own unique sound without distraction or influence from star powers.

"This has been the picture from way back. I've seen this way back, it's been written way back, so coming to see it today has been a dream; it's the movement, the future. I've been dreaming of a platform such as this, to get a music platform that is as sure as this to be able define the sound and also bring up new artistes", he said excitedly.

Recall that Harrysong was once arrested and briefly detained by the management of 5Star Music record label as a result of prolonged unresolved differences, but was later resolved amicably when self-styled king of the Jungle, Daddy Showkey, waded into the matter. Showtime's investigation revealed that Harrysong's quest to live his dream as a record label CEO was probably what prompted the series of differences between himself and the management of 5Star Music.