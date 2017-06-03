3 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

South Africa: 2face Pays Tribute to Mandela At Soweto Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

Just a few weeks after his withdrawal as one of the judges on popular reality TV music show, The Voice Nigeria, with reason of commitments to other things, African Queen crooner, Innocent '2face' Idibia, visited the Soweto home of Late Nelson Mandela to pay tributes, while on an all-expense paid vacation to South Africa, fully sponsored by Campari, to which 2face is a brand ambassador.

After his arrival in South Africa on May 17, 2017 with the Campari team, 2face visited the Soweto home of anti-apartheid revolutionary, philanthropist and former president, late Nelson Mandela the next day, May 18, 2017. The national heritage, popularly known as the Nelson Mandela National Museum, was where Nelson Mandela lived between 1946 and 1962 which is coincidentally, only a short distance from Tutu House, the home of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, another iconic anti-apartheid campaigner.

While at Mandela's House, 2baba joined a group of young South Africans in singing indigenous solidarity songs, reminiscent of the type Mandela and his colleagues sang during his active days of protest.

This beautiful moment of Pan-African brotherhood and unity further symbolizes the bond between Nigeria and South Africa, regardless of the supposed rifts and contention between citizens of the two nations in recent times.

South Africa

Northern Cape Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Teenage Boys

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two teenage boys in Hopetown, Northern… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.