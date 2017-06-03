Somalia: Youth Take Ramadan Generosity to Streets of Mogadishu

A group of volunteering young men and women have taken have become the talk of the town this month of Ramadan.

On the streets of Mogadishu as the break of fast known as Iftaar approaches these youngmen are seen running from one vehicle to another giving out water and dates

"This is the first time I am seeing this is Mogadishu. It's a true spirit of Ramadan. May Allah bless them" Ali Roble a Mogadishu resident told Radio Dalsan.

The group has a center organised in downtown Mogadishu where their supplies are packed. The water, dates and Samosa is then distributed on the streets of Mogadishu.