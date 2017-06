Seven Villa Somalia officials have been sacked including the Deputy Chief in a major shake up at the official presidential residence.

The sackings followed a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo appointed Mr. Fahad Yasin us the new chief of staff replacing Abukar GEllE.

New appointments to replaced the sacked officials are yet to be made public.

Yasin a close ally of Farmaajo is likely to have a say as to who will make up his team in the presidents first term