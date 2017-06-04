3 June 2017

South Africa: Zille Refused to Apologise - Mmusi Maimane

Western Cape premier Helen Zille refused to apologise to the country and the DA for her tweets on colonialism, party leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday.

Maimane announced that he had decided to suspend Zille after she declined to apologise for her tweets. She remains premier of the Western Cape.

"I asked Ms Zille to tender an unreserved apology to both South Africa and the DA for the damage she has done. Unfortunately, she declined."

Maimane said it was evident that he and Zille now hold fundamentally different attitudes about the mission the Democratic Alliance needs to accomplish in 2019, and the goals and priorities that flow from this.

"Zille's social media commentary and public utterances in connection with colonialism undermine our reconciliation project. There is no question that Zille's original tweets and subsequent justifications have damaged our standing in the public mind."

The DA's federal committee formally laid charges against Zille for her remarks on colonialism. She was charged with having brought the party into disrepute.

In one of her tweets she said, "Getting onto a aeroplane now and won't get onto wi-fi so that I can cut off those who think EVERY aspect of colonialism legacy was bad."

Maimane said Zille has continued to damage the party with various pieces of communication that seek to undermine what it is trying to achieve.

"Accordingly, the Federal Executive has resolved Zille be suspended from all party related activities until such time as her disciplinary hearing is concluded. A notice of suspension will be served on Zille in this regard."

Maimane expressed how the decision was not an easy one but, as leader, he said that he was obliged to do what is right for the party and South Africa.

"I have been inspired these past two days by our party's resolve and commitment to effecting good delivery where are in government and to effecting change for the people of our great country."

He added that the party is determined to take its progress on local governance with its coalition partners to national government which they plan to form in 2019 on the basis of shared values.

Zille could not be reached for comment.

