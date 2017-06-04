South Africa: Zille Hits Back On Suspension

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has accused the party's federal executive of not complying with its own constitution.

In a statement published on her Twitter account Zille said there was a contradiction in the letter she received from party chair, James Selfe, and DA leader Mmusi Maimane's announcement on Saturday.

Zille was reacting to an announcement by Maimane during a press briefing in Kempton Park on Saturday where he announced that she had been suspended.

Zille said the suspension did not comply with Section 3.6.3 of the DA's own federal constitution which required that she be given time to make representations on the matter.

"In his letter, Selfe has given me until June 6 to provide reasons why I should not be suspended until the outcome of the disciplinary committee. Maimane's statement is unequivocal that the suspension is already in operation," her statement read.

Maimane said that it was clear that he and Zille did not share the same views on the party going forward.

Maimane said that the decision was not an easy one to make however Zille had forced his hand when she refused to apologise to the party and the country for her tweets on colonialism.

Zille has refuted this saying that she had apologised.

"I have apologised. What I have not agreed to do is to plead guilty to charges of misconduct which I have never committed," she said.

Reasons stated by Maimane for the party's federal executive to suspend Zille was not the full story, she said.

She added that she was prepared to face a full disciplinary hearing saying that she does not accept that the party has a right to suspend her before the hearings.

"I cannot be bullied into resigning or incriminating myself."

Zille was charged with bringing the party into disrepute following her post on Twitter that colonialism was not all bad.

Zille could not be reached for further comment.

My statement on the FEDEX decision (1 of 2). pic.twitter.com/ZiUdpm340R-- Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 3, 2017

my statement (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/nNaNZJVFlT-- Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 3, 2017

