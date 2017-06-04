South Africa: Sanco Calls Zille Suspension a Sham

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has called the suspension of former Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader, Helen Zille, a sham, adding that she should be fired as Premier of the Western Cape.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday announced that Zille had been suspended from the DA following her controversial tweets about colonialism.

He said that it has become evident that he and Zille hold fundamentally different attitudes about the mission the DA must accomplish in 2019.

"I asked her to tender an unreserved apology to both South Africa and the DA for the damage she has done. Unfortunately, she declined," Maimane said.

Zille has been suspended from all party related activities until her disciplinary hearing is concluded. A notice of suspension will be served on her in this regard.

Sanco's national spokesperson, Jabu Mahlangu, said they are unimpressed with Zille's suspension as the DA disciplinary processes are cover-ups.

"As they have done with the Diane Kohler-Barnard, Chris Roberts and Ramsay cases, the federal executive council is simply going to deliver a verdict that will massage her racist ego and reassure the right-wing inner circle that the party is still their comfort zone," said Mahlangu.

Mahlangu said Maimane who is the face of the party is merely a beneficiary of Zille's "rent-a-black strategy to bring blacks into the leadership of the DA to project the image of a transformed party.

"He will not garner enough support to dismiss Zille because racism is ingrained in the DA's DNA including its embrace of colonialism and the legacy of apartheid".

In a statement released on Twitter, Zille fired back at the DA saying she has not accepted that the party has the right to find her guilty or penalise her before the hearing takes place.

Source: News24