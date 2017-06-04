3 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zille Suspension Not Enough - ANC Western Cape

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC in the Western Cape says Helen Zille's suspension from DA party duties is not enough, and she must be removed from her position as premier of the province too.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday announced Zille's suspension from party duties pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing for tweets she made about colonialism.

Provincial ANC secretary general Faiez Jacobs told News24 that the decision was long overdue.

"We commend the DA leader for his courage in doing this, but we think it's not enough," Jacobs said on Saturday.

"For too long, Zille's been handled with kid gloves."

Her previous comments on Twitter where she used the term "professional blacks", and once describing black people in the Eastern Cape as "refugees" was evidence she would not change.

Zille's comments have further alienated black voters, and it was an insult to only suspend her from party duties, but not as premier, he said.

"She will not change her spots, so the suspension is not enough."

They called on Zille to be suspended from all her government positions, and for her to resign.

It was Zille's tweets on colonialism that landed her in hot water.

The tweets read: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc."

Another read, "Getting onto an aeroplane now and won't get onto the wi-fi so that I can cut off those who think EVERY aspect of colonial legacy was bad."

She later apologised for her comments, saying she never intended to defend colonialism.

Maimane told the media on Saturday that he had asked Zille to apologise for her tweets but she refused to do so.

Source: News24

South Africa

Official Opposition's U-Turn On Zille Suspension?

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has seemingly made a U-turn in its suspension of former party leader Helen Zille with the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.