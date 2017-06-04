Nigeria: Ailing Buhari to 'Return Home Soon'

Ailing President Muhammadu Buhari currently in London for medical treatment will soon return to Nigeria, his wife Aisha, said.

Mrs Buhari said her husband had stabilised, adding that he was recovering fast from his ailment.

But she wants Nigerians to keep praying for him.

The Frist Lady said in a message to the 23rd Annual Ramadan Lecture of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) held in Abuja: "My husband is recovering very fast. And very soon, he will return to the country to resume his official duties."

She wad represented at the lecture by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani.

Your prayers

"I thank Nigerians for their prayers for my husband. Please, do not relent in your prayers."

"The President will be back very soon."

The First Lady, on May 25, left Abuja for London, to spend time with her husband.

President Buhari left Nigeria on May 7 to seek medical attention, the second time he would do so this year.

Able leadership

He first travelled in January and returned in March after 51 days, proclaiming on his arrival that he had never felt so sick in his life.

But the Presidency said that the date of Buhari's return would be determined by his doctors.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said: "The length of the president's stay in London will be determined by the doctors.

"Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President."