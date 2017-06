Warplanes thought to be belonging United States military have launched an airstrike against Al shabaab militants at a camp in Southern Somalia on Saturday night, residents said.

The fighter jets dropped foreign forces in Welmarow, an Al shabaab bastion located about 65Km away from Jilib district in Middle Jubba region, and engaged gunfight with militants.

The sides have unchanged heavy and small weaponry during the confrontation. There was no immediate confirmation of any casualties.