4 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmajo's 100 Days Marked in Mogadishu Rally

Thousands of people and government officials took part in an organised rally held in Mogadishu's Banadir Football Stadium to mark President's 100 days in Villa Somalia.

The Prime Minister of the Federal government Hassan Ali Khaire, ministers and MPs attended the rally under tightened security as the city's major roads were locked down by Govt forces.

The pro-Farmajo demonstration was organised by the new Banadir regional administration.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo addressed thousands of people at the rally, and spoke about his achievements during his first 100 days in office.

President Farmajo took office in late February following his election victory in 8th of that month. He paid 10 foreign visits to overseas, including nighbouring Kenya and Ethiopia.

