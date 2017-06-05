press release

'Down run' champion three year ago, Bongmusa Mthembu of South Africa added the 'up' run title to his collection when he won Sunday's Comrades Marathon between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal's Mthembu covered the 87-kilometre route in 5hr 35min 34sec.

He was followed home by Hatiwande Nyamande from Zimbabwe (5:38.48) and previous winner Gift Kelehe, also from South Africa (5:41.48).

Mthembu ended third in last year's down run.

He also took silver at the World 100km World Championship in Spain last year where he beat Bruce Fordyce's long standing record by almost a minute.

Although he set an strong pace throughout, Mthembu was unable to beat the 'up' run record of 5:24:49 which was set in 2008 by Russian, Leonid Shvetsov.

Running for Nedbank Club, Camille Herron from the USA won the women's title in a time of 6:27:35 after leading almost the entire route.

She was followed home by Russia's Alexandra Morozova in second (6:31:45) while SA's Charne Bosman (also of Nedbank) came third in 6:39:51. Bosman won her first Comrades last year.