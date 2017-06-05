4 June 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mthembu Makes It Comrades Marathon Win No2!

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

'Down run' champion three year ago, Bongmusa Mthembu of South Africa added the 'up' run title to his collection when he won Sunday's Comrades Marathon between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal's Mthembu covered the 87-kilometre route in 5hr 35min 34sec.

He was followed home by Hatiwande Nyamande from Zimbabwe (5:38.48) and previous winner Gift Kelehe, also from South Africa (5:41.48).

Mthembu ended third in last year's down run.

He also took silver at the World 100km World Championship in Spain last year where he beat Bruce Fordyce's long standing record by almost a minute.

Although he set an strong pace throughout, Mthembu was unable to beat the 'up' run record of 5:24:49 which was set in 2008 by Russian, Leonid Shvetsov.

Running for Nedbank Club, Camille Herron from the USA won the women's title in a time of 6:27:35 after leading almost the entire route.

She was followed home by Russia's Alexandra Morozova in second (6:31:45) while SA's Charne Bosman (also of Nedbank) came third in 6:39:51. Bosman won her first Comrades last year.

South Africa

Zuma Does Not Own a 'Dubai Palace', Says Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday slammed a media report suggesting that President Jacob Zuma owned a R330 million Dubai mansion… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.