4 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eritrean Investors to Build Sh450m Luxury Hotel in Nairobi Suburb

Photo: File photo/The Nation
A Chinese-owned restaurant in Kilimani, Nairobi.
By James Kariuki

Eritrean investors are injecting Sh450 million into the construction of a 15-floor four-star hotel in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Hearan Enterprises, which is represented by directors Isaya Desale Berhe and Winta Mengisteab, said it plans to develop the high-end facility on a 2.2-acre parcel of land bought two years ago at Sh390 million.

The planned luxury hotel is located opposite the Nigerian High Commission and is sandwiched between White Oak and Luxury Image apartments.

Plans prepared by Architect Getachew Bekele show a three-level underground section is reserved for a car park for 160 vehicles, with the first three floors set aside for an all-day and night restaurants.

Its accommodation rooms on the fourth to 13th floors will include three executive suites, 97 dubbed king, twin (22), club king (32) club twin (9) and 17 junior suites.

The development also has a ballroom and business centre as well as offices, a gymnasium, a 25-metre pool, meeting and events room. A bar is located at its topmost floor together with a specialty restaurant giving guests a panoramic view of Nairobi.

According to an environmental impact assessment study, residents have welcomed the development saying it will boost business in the upmarket area and create jobs for hospitality industry professionals.

The area has attracted foreign investors led by the Chinese who are quickly turning it into a commercial suburb. Several hotels and premium apartment blocks have sprouted in the once purely residential area.

