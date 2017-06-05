Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation

Tusker's Allan Wanga, left, competes for the ball with Thika United's Dennis Lewa during their SportPesa Premier League match on March 18, 2017 at Thika Municipal Stadium.

AFC Leopards and Tusker are ready to battle it out for the Sh 3 million prize money at the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup tourney that kicks off on Monday at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Leopards open the eight-team competition with a match against promoted Tanzanian Premier League outfit Singida United at 2pm before Tusker FC square it out with 27-time Tanzanian champions Yanga SC.

Ingwe assistant coach Dennis Kitambi returns to his homeland, this time on a different capacity having handled Azam FC previously. He faces an ambitious side in Singida United without the inspiration of Harambee Stars defender Robinson Kamura who is in the national team camp.

They will also go into the match without new coach Dorian Marin who will join the team later on after landing in Kenya last Friday.

"They (Singida) have signed top players from around the region because they want to build a strong squad for next season's top tier. For us, the target is to win each match and return home with the trophy," he said.

Singida United tactician Hans Van der Pluijm has promised a pulsating clash with their ultimate objective to emerge victors and secure a slot in the semi-finals.

"On paper we are a good side but football is played on the pitch. Most of our new players are not yet in but the available ones have trained well enough to make us proud in the game," the Dutchman, who will miss Ugandan left back Shaffik Batambuze, stated.

The former Tusker FC player is currently in Uganda Cranes camp ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group 'L' qualifier away to Cape Verde on Friday.

The winner of this tie will player the winner of the match between Yanga SC and Tusker, but Brewers coach George 'Best' Nsimbe is sure of edging out the George Lwandamina- led side going by their fine ride in the SportPesa Premier League.

"The boys have done well winning seven games in a row and we are eleven unbeaten back home. It gives us confidence coming into this tournament despite the fact that Yanga will have huge support from the home fans, we've our own morale booster that we shall ride on," the former Azam FC Coach posed.

Tusker will look upon the trio of Allan Wanga, Humphrey Mieno and winger Abdul Hassan to lead them to glory.

Goalkeeper Benno Kakolanya, Hassan Kessy, Mwinyi Mngwali and Simon Msuva (Tanzania), Amissi Tambwe (Burundi), Haruna Niyonzima (Rwanda), Thabani Kamusoko (Zimbabwe) are unavailable while Donald Ngoma is out injured.

At the same time, Head Coach Lwandamina will not be around as he is on vacation in Zambia, his assistant Juma Mwambusi will take charge.