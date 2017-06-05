Uganda/Nigeria: Mutebi Fancies KCCA to Strike Rivers United Again in Nigeria

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Jumping For Joy. Nsibambi goes airborne as he fist pumps to celebrate his first of two strikes against Nigeria’s Rivers United on Saturday at Lugogo.

Kampala — Confidence is growing in leaps and bounds at Lugogo after the Caf Confederation Cup group progress. This after what seemed impossible is looking like a reality with every passing match.

Put succinctly, KCCA is now tied on six points with Group A leaders FUS Rabat, thus three more than their Saturday victims Rivers United and Club Africain.

Derrick Nsimbambi's well executed brace against Rivers at Lugogo exhibited the fighting character and belief embedded in Mike Mutebi's history making club - yet the manager still demands more.

"We were in charge and troubled them but we were not effective. We should have scored like four goals. I believe if we play like that when we travel away, we shall get results," Mutebi told Daily Monitor.

Nsibambi, Tom Masiko and Geoffrey Sserunkuma all missed gilt-edged chances as KCCA bombarded the visitors with constant attacks that envetually yielded Nsibambi's goal on 16 minutes.

A lapse in defence enabled the visitors beat an offside trap for Fredrick Obamate to cross to Bolaji Sakin who expertly volleyed home the equaliser past Benjamin Ochan. Mutebi noted the grey areas; "The win gives us confidence when we travel away because for them the confidence is now low. But we have a lot to improve because we still do a lot of school boy mistakes and we are punished."

"I believe the players will grow in experience because this is a growing young team. We play with confidence and we have belief that we can win. That is very pleasing."

Worth noting is that Mutebi went for an all attacking approach with defensive midfielders Ivan Ntege and Isaac Kirabira relegated to the bench for attack minded midfield set of Tom Masiko,Allan Okello, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Vincent Kayizzi.

Set pieces

In-form midfielder Masiko, in particular, troubled the Nigerians with set pieces and ferocious shots and it is his free kick on 70 minutes that granted Nsibambi to bury home the winner for KCCA. Mutebi promised more of the same attacking game when KCCA touchdown in Port Harcourt on June 20 as goals aggregate are likely to be a key determinant in the tricky group.

"We are going to go out and play our way and I promise you that we shall also try to score away from home. We have to be disciplined. We have scored goals away (only missing out on Al Masry and FUS Rabat) and I can sure you we have to score in Nigeria," he added.

TOTAL CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Saturday Results

KCCA 2-1 Rivers United (Nigeria)

Return leg

Rivers United vs. KCCA

June 20