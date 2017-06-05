Uganda: If Govt Owned Land, It Would Solve Uganda's Housing Challenges

opinion

Wherever you go, access to modest housing is an issue nowadays and our struggle to live decently is top on the agenda. So against this background, housing is a numbers game. It means that the more the demand for accommodation, the more expensive housing will get.

And as population increases, competition for housing gets stiffer. The world's population currently stands at about 7.38 billion people. It is said to be rising at about 80 million people per year. And by estimates, by the year 2050, we could be 11 billion people on Earth.

Considering the current growth rate of 1.13 per cent per year, demand for housing looms large in the very near future. So our planning is going to have to be spot-on in order to adequately house the increasing numbers. It is being made difficult, with more people leaving the countryside to move towards urban centres.

With this trend, it is predicted that by 2030, about two-third of the world population will be residing in towns. We see that already, housing facilities are not adequate. With all other problems on our hand, the challenge of providing affordable housing for especially low-income residents increasingly remains a global headache. With many people being in the low-income bracket further adds to the challenge.

Estimates are that by 2030, half of urban population will be living in poverty. So it is a real a possibility that many more people will be relegated to horrible housing conditions - in slums. Many people who move to towns don't find the employment that supports decent living.

Look at this: About half of the world's population lives on less than $2.50 a day. And that four out of five live on less that $10 each day. Poverty levels will surely rise as many village people abandon agriculture in favour of less lucrative jobs in manufacturing and service sectors and other non-professional fields.

It is the increasingly inadequate housing that attracts some questions such as how shall we then provide healthcare for people? How shall we be able to educate the young children? What about other basic services such as water, sanitation, sources of energy, etc? People will be asking all these questions because they require services.

It cannot be easy and people will continue to be pushed towards the edge when they cannot afford these basic requirements. Town planners have a real motivation to move ahead quickly to take care of these projections. Populations are growing at a rate faster than the ability to provide every basic need. The current housing backlog, some of which require decommissioning, makes looking for solutions the more urgent.

But with our governments of these days that have got their hands full deliver? At times they promise to improve the situation, but take long to fulfil. So many people remain skeptical until such promises are delivered.

So back to housing, we need to improve the current ratio of one in seven persons on the planet as being a slum dweller. Solutions that our housing challenges require probably lies in governments securing land from people to enable it construct low-cost houses that local people can be able to live in.

Communities should be encouraged to sell land to government. Not donate it to government. Or a barter arrangement between government and communities could do a world of good. It eliminates suspicion where local the people think that their land is being 'grabbed' or 'stolen'.

When government possesses land, it is easy to plan for and develop it. It is not true for many low-income earners, who clearly will not be able to develop the land due to its high capital expenditure. It suffices to take a look at many developed nations.

Their land tenure system and how they are able to optimise its use for the betterment of its people. If it must succeed, the suspicion that peoples' land is being grabbed needs to be put to rest first. It means communities must see land acquisition processes as transparent.

Mr Mone is a civil engineer.