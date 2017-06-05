Uganda: Decentralise Cancer Centres

editorial

Early last year, a heartrending story of a young woman who was battling throat and lung cancer was aired on TV. It moved the country to tears! Ugandans quickly came together to raise money under the 'SaveCarol Campaign' led by Mr Muhereza Kyamutetera. Several well-wishers joined a fundraising drive involving a car wash to raise money. It was therefore tragic that this young woman last Thursday breathed her last in India where she had been admitted since April, 2016. Carol Atuhirwe was only 31!

Carol's death reminds us of the story of another young woman - former NTV news anchor Rosemary Nankabirwa - who battled cancer from the Cancer Institute at Mulago, Kampala, to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where she was taken off life support in April, 2015. Like most cancer cases, these young women's story is a heartrending tale of pain, resilience, hope, faith, despair!

Broadly, however, this is the story of many cancer patients. It is the pain of many families and friends. In 2015, three journalists, including Rosemary, succumbed to cancer. Dan Kyazze, a veteran news anchor succumbed to liver cancer in February while another prominent news anchor, Bbale Francis, who had cancer of the bladder, died in April.

Few of these cases are published in the media. But there are thousands of other cancer patients in the country who deserve proper care and treatment but our ailing healthcare cannot give them that care. Last year alone, a total of 1,957 new cancer patients were received and attended to at the Uganda Cancer Institute, according to the ministerial policy statement for the Financial Year 2017/2018. That these new cases were registered out of only 2,684 individuals who turned up for cancer screening in the 2016/2017 Financial Year points to a possibility of more cases if bigger numbers turned up for screening.

These numbers are worrying, more so after the radiotherapy machine at the national cancer institute broke down last year. This is a department that receives about 100 cancer patients who need external exposure to radioactive waves to receive relief against cervical cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and others organ cancers.

While there are positive steps and achievements at the cancer institute, the radiotherapy machine is yet to arrive in Uganda and the plight of cancer patients remains distressing. We have in the past called on government to decentralise cancer institutes and take deliberate steps to encourage screening. That is why we welcome the Health ministry's plan to construct regional cancer centres in Mbarara, Gulu, Mbale and Arua to bring cancer care services closer to the population. This should be a priority area in the next financial year.