Nigeria: Lagos Book Club to Host Literary Event

The Book Club Lagos, a community of readers and book lovers, is set to host a literary appreciation event tagged Living through The Leaves.

The event which will feature excerpts from selected Nigerian literature is billed to hold at J. A. Ade- Ajayi Theatre, University of Lagos, on June 17.

The stage play is based on excerpts from four books authored by Nigerians which were read by members of The Book Club, Lagos in Year 2016.

The play has four acts with each act representing each book. They include Born on a Tuesday (by ElNathan John, Odufa (by Othuke Omniabohs), Nights of the Creaking Bed (by Toni Kan) and The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives (by Lola Shoneyin).

The cast comprises of mainly members of The Book Club, Lagos, with technical support from Adeshine Theatrical Concepts.

Speaking on the idea behind the initiative, the organisers say, "it is aimed at bringing written words by indigenous authors to life, in order to create an experience that would encourage people across various societal strata to enjoy reading. Our hope is to see an improvement in the reading culture of younger Africans and to build a growing community of readers.

"Even with the growing amount of non-paper options provided by our constantly changing technology age, many people still find it difficult to read printed material. This loss is now being felt in our cultural activities, in our policies and politics, as well as in our children's school scores. And it could get worse. A mode of thinking is being lost and we are missing out on the opportunity to experience new things and think intelligibly. The evidence that there is a decline in reading culture is substantial and spellbinding."

Book Club Lagos is a group of who are committed to reading a book every month and meeting at the end of each month to discuss and share their thoughts on the book of the month.