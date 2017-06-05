Uganda: Why Zidane Is Real Madrid's Answer to Johan Cruyff

Five trophies in 18 months, first Spanish Primera Liga title since 2012, back to back Champions League triumphs for the first first time ever.

As a player, Zinedine Zidane was a man of many firsts. And his managerial record is threatening to eclipse anything he ever did as a player. Must confess, I didn't see this coming.

A handful of managers are making waves in the coaching world. Leonardo Jardin at French Champions Monaco, Lucien Favre at Nice and Antonio Conte at Premier League winners Chelsea are doing amazing work. However, former World Cup winner and European champion Zidane is topping them all.

Exactly what is Zidane doing that his predecessors at the Santiago Bernabeu failed? First off, his status as an ultimate club legend means he can't be bullied by effervescent club president Florentino Perez.

A good example of this was in last season's transfer market. Zidane rejected any offers from Perez to bring in a marquee signing, insisting he had a team to compete on all fronts. You need the authority to say no to Perez if you are to thrive at Madrid.

By far his most successful innovation has been insistence in the team ethic. Zidane rotated players like no other manager across Europe. This not only allowed him to develop the talents of Marco Asencio, Isco, Kovacic and Alvaro Morata, it allowed him to keep his squad fresh for the season's home straight.

His handling of star player Ronaldo has allowed the four time Ballon D'Or winner to post his best season ever.

Squad rotation allowed Portugal's greatest ever to not only recover from Euro 2016 exertions, it kept him fresh and in peak form during the crunch months of April and May.

As a consequence, Ronaldo has been awesome, scoring for fun against continental heavyweights Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. Much of the credit must go to Zidane who in addition to saving him from playing in meaningless, run of the mill dead rubbers, moved him from the wing where he had defensive responsibility to the main striker role. As an avowed Barcelona fan, this is hard to say, but I must admit Real Madrid are currently the biggest, hardest running, hardest tackling, hungriest side in Europe. Los Blancos tore Juventus to shreds in that second half courtesy of a relentless physical, high pressure game that could only be played by a super fit outfit. Zidane ticked a crucial box when he decided aesthetics have to go hand in hand with physicality.

To keep his players hungry and on tenterhooks, troughout this season, Zidane has got it right as far as team selection is concerned.

Goalkeepers Iker Casillas and Keylor Navas were kept guessing over who is Number One.

Nacho upstaged Pepe in the pecking order whereas Isco assumed the playmaker role. The decision to play Isco ahead of record signing Gareth Bale in the Welshman's homecoming sealed my view that Zidane is a coach who has arrived in the big-time.

To round up, eternal rivals Barcelona will look at the three Champions League titles Real Madrid have won in the last four years and wonder what could have been. For Real Madrid are on the up and have a young manager who at the top of his game, has real clout and is improving.

I think we are looking at Real Madrid's answer to Johan Cruyff.