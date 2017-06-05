4 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Jubilation Across Ekiti As Fayose, Oil Marketers Reach Truce

Wild jubilation followed the end to a three week war between Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and oil marketers in the state as the two parties reached pact and sheath swords after a peace meeting brokered by Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola at the government House in Oshogbo yesterday evening.

According to a release by Fayose's Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, a communique from the peace meeting signed governors, Fayose, Aregbesola, NUPENG, General Secretary, Joseph Ogbebor, IPMAN, Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Debo Ahmed and PTD NUPENG, National Vice Chairman, Comrade Solomon Kilanko, , state the resolutions on the two state government and oil marketers as follows: "

An ad hoc committee be constituted to fashion out in clear terms the conditions and guidelines for the establishment and operations of filling stations in Ekiti State;

"The committee comprising representatives of Ekiti State Government and oil and gas stakeholders shall commence work on Wednesday 7th June, 2017;

"In the spirit of reconciliation, Ekiti State Government agreed to pleas for reversal of the revocation of some Certificates of Occupancy of landed

properties on which filling stations are built, except the ones on waterways, canals and where there is no justification for such revocation;

"In that same spirit, the government agreed to stop further demolitions pending the outcome of the committee's report; and

Consequently, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other related oil and gas unions hereby suspend the industrial action embarked upon by their members, with immediate effect."

