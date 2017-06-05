column

Part II: Uganda has since independence in 1962 been led by nine heads of State. But is any of what they said worth a quote? In part II of our three-part series, we bring you some of their most memorable quotes. This week, Faustin Mugabe looks at Godfrey Binaisa, Yusuf Lule and Paulo Muwanga’s famous quotes.

On his presidency

I haven't been riding on the crest of popularity. When [Milton] Obote came to power the Baganda cheered and when [Idi] Amin overthrew Obote he was wildly cheered by the Baganda again. I have started on the other side of the ladder. It is fortunate that there has not been enthusiastic reception for my rise to power.

Uganda Times, June 23, 1979

On the UNLF government

Nothing will defeat the UNLF government as long as it has the support of the people.

Uganda Times, November 19, 1979

No one tribe or section will ever dominate Uganda. The UNLF is our last chance.

Uganda Times, November 5, 1979

On president Jean-Bédel Bokassa of CAR

I did not hide my disgust for that man and I declared openly that I did not wish him well. He is a disgrace to Africa.

Uganda Times, September 15, 1979

On Sovereignty of Uganda

Uganda is not a satellite state of Tanzania; although there is need to maintain cooperation between the two countries

Uganda Times, August 3, 1979

I don't believe that developing countries should have socialist countries as national allies. I think that is a lot of poppy-pock. There are a lot of Africans who agree! I don't agree that we are appendages of the socialist countries. We are not appendages of anyone.

Uganda Times, September 1, 1979

On regional peace

We are at peace with Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zaire but we are very doubtful about our being at peace with Sudan.

Uganda Times, August 10, 1979

On Uganda-Kenya relations

Kenyans do not wish us well. They closed the border with Uganda during the recent currency exchange. Kenyans accuse us of getting directive from Dar es Salaam. This is an insult to our intelligence. The National Consultative Council is the best educated in black Africa.

Uganda Times, November 5, 1979

On journalists

Journalists are sometimes tempted to report badly or misreport. But that does not mean we should suppress freedom of speech or ban newspapers.

Uganda Times, February 18, 1980

On national unity

The government will not hesitate to ban all political bodies which threaten the goal of the unity at this time of national rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Uganda Times, August 14, 1979

We are all Ugandans. Israeli's 12 tribes have united. Tribes enrich culture, but that is all. Unity will forestall other Amins Ugandans have to be committed to their country.

Uganda Times, November 5, 1979

On abolishing kingdoms

All you have to do is to bury your dead child as decently as possible... these things happen and we must learn to accept them.

Uganda Argus, September 1967

On claims of Rwenzori Kingdom restoration

I wish to tell those who claim to have a kingdom in the Rwenzori Mountains that the days of kingdoms in Uganda are no more. Uganda will continue to be a republic under an executive president.

Uganda Times, December 5, 1979

On Idi Amin

When Idi Amin seized power in our country on January 25, 1971, he ushered in a reign of terror by wanton acts of murder, torture, gross violation of human rights and violation of human rights and humiliation of our people.

Uganda Times, October 9, 1979

On many occasions he committed genocide very similar to what Hitler did in Nazi Germany. It was no accident that Idi Amin toyed with the idea of erecting a monument of Adolf Hitler. A mere catalogue of names of Ugandan's fascist dictator Idi Amin murdered leave on grasping in horror.

Uganda Times, October 9, 1979

Amin stole the colours of the Uganda Army. As the commander-in-chief of the Uganda Army, I am now directing his dismissal from the army with disgrace.

Uganda Times, February 18, 1980

On Tanzania fighting Amin

I think Tanzania was in the right in not repelling aggression, but also chasing away Idi Amin. Tanzania involvement in the Uganda struggle was precedent.

Uganda Times, July 20, 1979

I don't like to talk about Idi Ami because the sooner we forget him the better. He was a creature of the 70s. Now we are in the 80's.

Uganda Times, February 2, 1980s

On hiring mercenaries to oust Obote

I am not the only one who is trying to overthrow the UPC mafia in Kampala. I have no qualms using Black, White, yellow or brown mercenaries. Obote's days are finished. We have our boys inside Uganda but we have to supply them with weapons. Obote himself is using mercenaries to keep himself in power.

Drum Magazine, November 1982

On multiparty politics

Days of the old political parties are gone. Gone forever. We shall never run backwards. We are now living in the 1980'sand not in the 60's.

Uganda Times, Mach 26, 1980

On dictatorship

Uganda will guard her freedom jealously and will never again be ruled by the military government.

Uganda Times, April 22, 1980

On Obote's return to Uganda

Most of them have been living in exile and cannot hinder a Ugandan national from coming back. Obote's right to come back is non-negotiable and he can comeback at any time. Uganda is ready to assist him.

Uganda Times, March 29, 1980

It would be ridiculous for us to deny a prominent son of Uganda, who at one time held the highest post in the country, to come back. But what we shall not do is beg him to come back.

Uganda Times, March 29, 1980

On presidential aspirants

Sometimes some of you are in a hurry to become presidents of Uganda. But those aspiring to the office should wait a bit. The general election is coming. Don't disturb us now.

Uganda Times, February 18, 1980

To his detractors

Those of you who have been saying Mr Binaisa cannot deliver; I am going to deliver abundantly.

Uganda Times, February 18, 1980

On Robert Mugabe

Those who think they will succeed in excluding Robert Mugabe from a future Zimbabwe government are only kidding. We cannot afford to have Mugabe out. Uganda will continue assisting ZANU-PF morally and materially.

Uganda Times, February 26, 1980

On standing for presidency

Even if I were to stand and then lost, I would never have any qualms about it. I would go back to my law practice.

Uganda Times, January 7, 1980

In the final part next Sunday, read President Museveni's most

memorable quotes

Paul Muwanga

On politics of intrigue

Parties which contributed nothing at all to the liberation of the country are using every political manoeuvre to get into power. They did not want Obote to come back to Uganda because they knew of the strong support the UPC president has in the country.

Uganda Times, July 29, 1980

On Idi Amin

Amin contributed nothing to the country but was conscious for the unity of the Muslims under one body.

Uganda Times, September 3, 1979

On good governance

One of the cardinal principles of a government is the principle of collective responsibility.

Uganda Times, September 3, 1979

On corruption

There is a big moral decay which has brought in a situation whereby most people aspire to acquire excessive wealth. That argument is the cause for illegal means of living in Uganda.

Uganda Times, August 26, 1980

On building Uganda

We have a country to build and everybody must play his part in this important exercise.

Uganda Times, June 20, 1980

On national reconciliation

I know that there were some people who bickered about us during the Binaisa's government and thought that we were blank up stairs. We have, however, tolerated them and allowed them to be ministers again.

Uganda Times, May 22, 1980

On president Binaisa's ouster

After all that ingratitude on the part of Godfrey [Binaisa] to those people who had decided to wage a war against Idi Amin, and after putting up with a lot of humiliating remarks and insults, there came a time when Oyite-Ojok was dismissed.

Uganda Times, May 22, 1980

When we tried to bring this to his [Binaisa's] attention that the procedure of dismissing Oyite-Ojok was not followed, he [Binaisa] said his decision was final. Then we [Military Council] decided to take action. Any other development which would have taken place after would have been catastrophic.

Uganda Times, May 22, 1980