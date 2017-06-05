Uganda: Tracking Performance of MPs Who Replaced 9th Parliament Bigwigs

analysis

Parliamentary election victories are equal, but some victories are more equal than others. Such can be said of MPs who made headlines for defeating household political names.

In their constituencies, like in the nation, they gave watchers a rematch of the Biblical David-Goliath battle that launched them into political prominence because of the big names they defeated.

He who fells a big tree, must be ready to extract all its barkcloth; now a year later the MPs are still being viewed, even judged, in terms of the men or women they succeeded.

"Comparison is a fact of life, depending on which angles you are looking at, at the end of the day, there are people who try to focus on development activities and those that want to judge you basing on your predecessor," admits Mr Denis Lee Oguzu (FDC, Maracha County), who upset Mr Alex Onzima, a Cabinet minister.

Like his Ruhinda County counterpart Donozio Kahonda, Mr Oguzu faces the fact that his opponent finally made it to Cabinet.

Mr Onzima became the minister of State in the Vice President's Office, while Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, Mr Kahonda's rival, retained his Justice and Constitutional Affairs docket.

To Mr Kahonda, he buried the hatchet, and vows to continue with projects started by his predecessor.

"You cannot be in somebody's shoes when you cannot start from where they stopped; all the programmes he had started, we come and join (in accomplishing them)."

He, too, has had a fair share of the comparison with his predecessor, admitting that "those who were not supporting you try to find fault in you; we stick to our objective, the issue of defeating a person is not an issue to me."

Daily Monitor of April 13, 2015, ranked MPs on performance, detailing their contribution in the House through a June to October 2014 Hansard examination.

That examination revealed that Ms Alice Alaso, then Woman MP for Serere, had spoken for 40 times.

Ms Hellen Adoa defeated her both in the elections and in court, but says the people ejected Ms Alaso perhaps because they (people) "were tired of legislation".

"Maybe the people of Serere were tired of legislation and they now look at the representation and appropriation," she said, after Sunday Monitor probed her zero performance in House debates between January and March 2017.

She dismissed any early comparisons of herself with the predecessor, terming her first term as "court term".

"This is a term of court; maybe we should start (comparing us) in 2021 because this is not a term, it is just barr (trial in her local language)," she declared.

When the same was put to Mr Kahonda, who had equally made no contribution within the January to March 2017 Hansard examination, he maintained that contribution can be made in many ways, perhaps rightly so?

"I am a member of the Public Accounts Committee, contribution cannot only be on the floor of the House, and there are other activities of Parliament that I engage in," said the UPDF retired Captain, who outmuscled Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire.

National Resistance Movement caucus vice chairperson Solomon Silwany, who trounced then Leader of Opposition Phillip Wafula Oguttu, had equally not spoken in the House within the period of assessment.

His political nemesis Mr Oguttu was declared best MP in the 2015 Daily Monitor report that based on the Hansard.

Mr Silwany said he cannot compare himself with Mr Oguttu, "because I don't know how he performed in his first year".

"I don't know how he performed, so I cannot level contribution with mine, my position as caucus vice chairperson gives me a strategic position to contribute to debate in the House."

Performance, he added, is varied and that it is very difficult to make that comparison, which he said better, comes after the end of his tenure.

Kassiano Wadri, who that assessment found to have spoken for 30 times, was defeated by Mr Moses Angundru from Terego West.

Mr Angundru had, within January to March 2017, not contributed on the floor of the House, but he told Sunday Monitor that he wouldn't want to compare with his predecessors 15-year reign.

Does he find himself on the right pedestal to outshine his predecessor? "That should be judged by the voters, let the people, who voted me in, judge, "he said.

Former prime minister Amama Mbabazi at the time of that evaluation, had spoken for 43 times, but he chose to run for presidency and not his Kinkiizi West seat.

This gave way to Mr James Niringiyimana, who from January to March 2017 had also not made a contribution.

Mr Niringiyimana told Sunday Monitor he was touring the constituency and promising to get to this reporter at a later time, but was unavailable thereafter.

Mr Dennis Galabuzi of Busiiro North cut 'mahogany' Prof Gilbert Bukenya, the immediate former Vice President.

Mr Galabuzi, a minister of State for Luweero Triangle, who from January to March 2017 had not spoken, did not return nor answer repeated phone calls.

Uganda Peoples Congress' Jonathan Odur of Erute South, who upset then Housing minister Sam Engola, had reaped benefits from the Prime Minister's Question Time, which accounted for his House contributions.

He also is an ardent raiser of procedural matters, a pattern his one year in Parliament suggests.

"Recently in my constituency, two crime preventers died while on duty under the command of uniformed police officers, what are the work place safety practices for the crime preventers and in the event that they die in the line of duty while executing arrest, what is the position of government on how they should be compensated," asked Mr Odur in one of his questions to the Prime Minister.

Mr David Rukare, a governance and public analyst, admits that the voters sank many a great legislator in the previous elections, but believes the new ones are gaining ground too.

"We lost a lot of notable debaters and legislators, but I think the new ones are also trying to prove themselves especially in the Committees," he said, in corroboration with Mr Kahonda's assessment.

Mr Rukare blames the high turnover on the kind of issues that voters use as yardstick to elect an MP.

"We know that when it comes to parliamentary elections, the turnover is very high, which means that the electorate sometimes doesn't elect on scorecards like how many Bills an MP has sponsored and typical indicators on how Parliament is configured," he said.

His assessment in complete contrast with that of legislative analyst Hippo Twebaze, who believes a lot more was lost in the 'big names' than the new ones have offered so far.

"The high rate of turnover that swept away the big names made Parliament to lose on the legislative experience; the new members haven't made any significant contribution in terms of advancing its (Parliament's) roles," said Mr Twebaze.

He adds: "The new legislators have contributed to the deinstitutionalisation of Parliament because the longer an MP stays, the better they become in terms of legislation and performance of Parliamentary duties."

Dr Nansozi Muwanga, Makerere University's head of the Political Science and Public Administration Department, hasn't found any reason to believe that the new MPs are doing any better than those they replaced.

"There hasn't been any big legislation to conclude that they (the new MPs) had a better mettle than the ones they succeeded," she told Sunday Monitor, adding that a clear political ideology could be the missing link.

"Do they espouse a certain ideology? But I don't know whether there is an ideology out there that they stand for," she said.