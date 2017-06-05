Nigeria: Petroleum Marketers in Ekiti Suspend Strike

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, in Ekiti on Sunday suspended its strike.

The IPMAN embarked on the action on May 25, over demolition of some petrol stations and the revocation of some Certificate of Occupancy by the Governor Ayo Fayose.

The suspension of the strike is contained in a communiqué issued in Osogbo at the end of a peace meeting called by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun.

The communiqué, which was signed by Mr. Aregbesola, Mr. Fayose and the representatives of the marketers, was made available to journalists at Osun Government House where the peace meeting was held.

According to the communiqué, an ad hoc committee would be constituted to fashion out in clear terms the conditions and guidelines for the establishment and operations of filling stations in Ekiti state.

It stated that the committee, to comprise representatives of Ekiti State government and oil and gas stakeholders, shall begin work on June 7.

"In the spirit of reconciliation, the Ekiti government has agreed to pleas for reversal of the revocation of some Certificates of Occupancy of landed properties on which filling stations are built, except the ones on waterways and canals," the communique said.

It also stated that the Ekiti government had agreed to stop further demolitions pending the outcome of the committee's report.

"The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), IPMAN and other related oil and gas unions, hereby, suspend the industrial action embarked upon by their members, with immediate effect," it said.

Mr. Fayose, while speaking with journalists after the meeting, commended the black marketers, who had taken over the streets of Ado Ekiti and other towns.

He said their services cushioned the effect of the scarcity caused by the strike.

Mr. Fayose, however, said that with the fuel marketers resuming operations, black marketers were sure to fizzle out.

On his part, Mr. Aregbesola said the resolution of the crisis was a confirmation that the people had the capacity to resolve their differences.

He commended the maturity of his Ekiti State counterpart and the fuel marketers for allowing the crisis to be successfully resolved.

(NAN)