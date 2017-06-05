Africa: Why Africa Should Commit More to Paris Climate Change Accord

opinion

President Donald Trump this week pulled the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement, claiming that it would throttle America's economic growth and destroy jobs.

The decision is disappointing and disturbing: not only is America the second largest polluter in the world, it has, over the years, emitted more planet-warming carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than any other country.

As tempting as it might be for some of the other 194 co-signing countries to walk away from the Paris Accord, that would be a mistake of historic proportions. America's withdrawal is an opportunity for the rest of the world, including Africa, to step in and fill the void.

For Africa, the choice is between doing the easy thing and doing the right thing.

With the lowest levels of industrialisation in the world, cheap but dirty energy sources such as coal, or older polluting technology and manufacturing methods can be especially alluring amid a pressure to grow economies and create jobs.

Yet climate change poses an existential threat to us. Although the continent produces 2 per cent of the annual greenhouse gas emissions, it is expected to bear the brunt of the negative effects of climate change and global warming.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says Africa is expected to warm up to one-and-a-half times faster than the global average, with devastating results. The current famine and food shortages in the Horn of Africa region, as well as poor harvests that have led to higher food prices in Kenya and other parts of East Africa, can be attributed to changing weather patterns brought about by climate change.

Without action it will only get worse.

IPCC has warned of a 30 per cent drop in maize yields in Zimbabwe and Zambia by 2050 due to climate change. One study, using IPCC data, found that Chad, Niger and Zambia could lose their entire farming sectors by 2100 if global warming continues at its current pace.

Unpredictable rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, flooding and other outcomes of climate change will put the lives of millions of Africans, many of whom still live off the land, at risk.

President Trump's about-turn on the Paris Accord should serve as a wake-up call for Africans to start taking climate change into our own hands. If those that pollute the world's environment are not willing to step up and help clean it we Africans must roll up our sleeves and do it ourselves.

Thankfully, we are not alone.

China, the world's biggest polluter, says it is committed to the Paris Accord "regardless of how other countries' climate policies change". Similarly, the European Union has said it "will defend the clean energy transition" despite America's decision.

African leaders too, should reconfirm their commitment to the Paris Accord. Environmental conservation is not a handicap to economic growth; rather, it is the bedrock of sustainable development.

Advances in clean energy sources like wind, solar and hydro-electricity, coupled with exponential reductions in the cost of their production mean that Africa does not have to face zero-sum choices in powering its industries or lighting up its homes. The Congo River Basin, for instance, is a critical water catchment area for Africa, and, together with the Amazon, serving as one of the world's two lungs or carbon sinks.

Managed well, the Congo Basin can produce cheap and clean hydropower for the continent, support life and agriculture, and keep people from cutting down trees for energy.

The mobile telecommunications revolution in Africa has taught us that with a little imagination, enlightened policies and political will, the continent can leapfrog across technological chasms that divide it from the rest of the world. We must now apply the same ingenuity and determination to create economic opportunity without destroying our environmental and ecological heritage.

In many cases, the damage has already been done and Africa, like the rest of the world, is running out of time. But we must not allow ourselves to be dragged into a race to the bottom, or to abdicate our responsibility to our continent. Of what use is it for one to achieve wealth only to lose one's soul and the only planet we have?

Mr Sebunya is the president of the African Wildlife Foundation.