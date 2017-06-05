5 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: EU Allocates Shs272 Billion to Comesa for Trade

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
EU ambassador to Zambia and representative to Comesa Alessandro Mariani (left) shakes hands with Comesa Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya after signing financing agreements in Lusaka, Zambia last week.
By Dorothy Nakaweesi

Kampala — The European Union has earmarked €68m (Shs272b) to finance operation of small scale cross border trade in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

According to two financing agreements the EU signed with Comesa, €53m (Shs212b) will be allocated to trade facilitation programme and €15m (Shs60b) will go to the small scale cross-border trade programme.

The agreements signed last week in Lusaka by the ambassador of the EU to Zambia and Representative to Comesa, Mr Alessandro Mariani, and Comesa Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya are part of the Comesa specific envelope of €85m (Shs340b).

Mr Mwangi Gakunga, in a communication, said: "The trade facilitation programme is meant to reduce the cost of doing business and moving goods in the Comesa region."

He said the programme has identified five key priority areas for support, namely; monitoring and resolution of non-tariff barriers (NTBs); implementation of the World Trade Organisation - Trade Facilitation Agreement; coordinated border management and trade and transport facilitation along selected corridors and border posts.

Others are the implementation of harmonised, science based Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary (SPS) and Technical Standards and support to trade negotiations/promotion covering trade in services, free movement of persons and trade negotiations.

"The beneficiaries of the programme will primarily be the member states of Comesa and the private sector/traders in the Comesa/Tripartite region, with the Comesa Secretariat playing a coordination and facilitation role," Mr Gakunga said.

Formalising trade

Mr Gakunga said the programme on smalscale, cross border trade will aim at increasing the formalisation of informal crossborder trade and enhancing trade flows leading to higher incomes for small-scale cross border traders.

"This is being done through simplifying the Certificates of Origin, Customs document and addressing harassment of small scale cross border traders at the borders," he added.

In this part, five key areas of support have been identified and these include implementation of specific trade facilitation rules and instruments at selected border areas, so as to reduce the cost and time for crossing borders by small-scale traders.

Africa

Why Africa Should Commit More to Paris Climate Change Accord

President Donald Trump this week pulled the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement, claiming that it… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.