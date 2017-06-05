Photo: Daily Monitor

EU ambassador to Zambia and representative to Comesa Alessandro Mariani (left) shakes hands with Comesa Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya after signing financing agreements in Lusaka, Zambia last week.

Kampala — The European Union has earmarked €68m (Shs272b) to finance operation of small scale cross border trade in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

According to two financing agreements the EU signed with Comesa, €53m (Shs212b) will be allocated to trade facilitation programme and €15m (Shs60b) will go to the small scale cross-border trade programme.

The agreements signed last week in Lusaka by the ambassador of the EU to Zambia and Representative to Comesa, Mr Alessandro Mariani, and Comesa Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya are part of the Comesa specific envelope of €85m (Shs340b).

Mr Mwangi Gakunga, in a communication, said: "The trade facilitation programme is meant to reduce the cost of doing business and moving goods in the Comesa region."

He said the programme has identified five key priority areas for support, namely; monitoring and resolution of non-tariff barriers (NTBs); implementation of the World Trade Organisation - Trade Facilitation Agreement; coordinated border management and trade and transport facilitation along selected corridors and border posts.

Others are the implementation of harmonised, science based Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary (SPS) and Technical Standards and support to trade negotiations/promotion covering trade in services, free movement of persons and trade negotiations.

"The beneficiaries of the programme will primarily be the member states of Comesa and the private sector/traders in the Comesa/Tripartite region, with the Comesa Secretariat playing a coordination and facilitation role," Mr Gakunga said.

Formalising trade

Mr Gakunga said the programme on smalscale, cross border trade will aim at increasing the formalisation of informal crossborder trade and enhancing trade flows leading to higher incomes for small-scale cross border traders.

"This is being done through simplifying the Certificates of Origin, Customs document and addressing harassment of small scale cross border traders at the borders," he added.

In this part, five key areas of support have been identified and these include implementation of specific trade facilitation rules and instruments at selected border areas, so as to reduce the cost and time for crossing borders by small-scale traders.