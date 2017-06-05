Rwanda: Private Sector Urged on Service Delivery

The government has embarked on a service delivery campaign dubbed "Nk'uwikorera" in a bid to sensitize members of the private sector to adjust and improve their customer care services.

The campaign's is rollout takes a multi-agency approach comprising Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), The Ministry of Trade and Industry and East African Community Affairs (MINEACOM) and Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA).

Members of the private sector from Musanze, Rubavu and Rusizi districts have been urged to adjust and improve their customer care services. The businesses were mostly drawn from the hospitality and transport sectors

The campaign which kicked off last week calls on service providers to provide the same services they would like to be offered to them.

RDB's Customer Care and Regulatory Division Manager, Emmanuel Nsabimana, said that the main objective of the campaign is to improve service delivery, consequently strengthening the performance of the sector.

"The most practical and effective way to understand customer satisfaction is to see through their eyes. In the process, business development will also be restored as owners take it upon themselves to continuously improve quality of standards and leverage on it, to have a competitive advantage," added Nsabimana

Officials say that the focus on the tourism sector is because it is largely private sector driven and can make huge contributions towards the country's economic development.

The campaign also provides provisions for the members of the private sector to air out their challenges and address possible solutions moving forward.

Among the pertinent challenges raised by the service providers is delay in payment from key stakeholders and clients.

Speaking on behalf of Rwanda Governance Board Justus Kangwagye said that "Nk'uwikorera" campaign was part of the government's programme and strategies to promote the hospitality industry as one of the main pillars of growth.