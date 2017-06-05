Photo: Nyasa Times

Daliso Chaponda is a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent and he's originally from Malawi.

Malawi's implausible comedy prodigy, Daliso Chaponda Saturday night narrowly missed winning the crown and a staggering MK100 Million by a whisker after finishing third in the UK's biggest TV talent show, Britain's Got Talent.

The 37-year-old Malawian comic, Chaponda who won the Friday's semi-finals with enormous votes after beating stiff competition was a favourite act to win the Saturday night's thrilling grand finale with his non-politically correct jokes said: "My life has changed. It's been incredible being here. Thank you so much to everyone."

Judge Amanda Holden who pressed a golden buzzer for the Manchester-based Malawian stand-up comedian said she was impressed with Chaponda's performances throughout the competition and that she is proud of him.

"You are funny and edgy and no one can take that away from you," said Holden.

Amanda Holden added: "For me, you did it again. I just love that you're so edgy and I love the politics. I love that you do stuff that I know nobody else can take away from you. You've got such charm, such charisma, real confidence."

After 2.5 million votes, the show hosts, Ant and Dec announced that the winning 2017 act was Tokio, to his complete surprise and he collapsed onto the floor.

Lead judge and talent-finding mogul Simon Cowell gushed: "You are the funniest person and the best comedian to have ever come on Britain's Got Talent show."

Judge and comedian, David Walliams said he was "bent double" whenever Daliso performed and that he is a "fantastic" comedian while Alesha Dixon said he was "so likeable" and had "funny bones".

"You make all your jokes really personal," Alesha added. "That was fantastic once again."

Pop and classical fusion pianist, Tokio Myers won the Britain's Got Talent show 2017, with child magician Issy Simpson coming second after an incredibly close live final; the dreadlocked pianist, Myers, won the public vote beating Simpson and the Southern African humorist to the top spot.

Since Chaponda, got on the Britain's Got Talent show, his stellar performances and controversial non-politically correct jokes have often left both the judges and audiences with hilarity and in stitches with his side-splitting and controversial routines.

However, Nyasa Times understands that Chaponda's material for the final showdown could have been more brutal and blunt but that some of his material was so uncouth and rude that ITV wouldn't allow him to perform it.

The Malawian funny man whose family, his father, a legislator and lawyer, his mother and brother were all in the London studio audience was Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer act. He was duly voted through to the final by the public after Friday's semi-final performance.

Daliso Chaponda's pivotal routine in the series which he was tipped to win after putting a great rib-cracking performance during semi-finals included the joke: "I'm black. Two hundred years ago, this would have been an auction", which elicited gasps as well as giggles.