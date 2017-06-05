5 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Morocco: Amavubi Thrash Morocco in Second Warm-Up Match

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Amavubi thrashed Morocco 3-0 in the second warm-up game played on Sunday at Amahoro National Stadium two days after winning the first match 2-0 at the same venue.

Forward Dominique Savio Nshuti scored opened the scoring in the 18th minute; Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza added the second goal in the 35th minute while winger Jean Claude Iranzi completed the rout on the stroke of half time.

Amavubi coach Antoine Hey started with a different team from the one that started the first game on Friday-and it showed in the way the hosts dominated the game against an under strengthened Morocco side.

Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye started in goal, Emery Bayisenge, Salomon Nirisarike, Fitina Ombalenga in defence, Mugiraneza, Rachid Kalisa Iranzi, Haruna Niyonzima (captain) and Nshuti where in the midfield while striker Jacques Tuyisenge led the line.

Hey will name this week the final squad for this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central Africa Republic, which will be played on June 11 in Bangue.

These matches were held as part of the Genocide Memorial tournament aimed at commemorating football players, fans, administrators as well as other Rwandans, who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The first game, APR FC midfielder Djihad Bizimana opened the scoring in the 30th minute from the spot after Morocco defenders fouled forward Justin Mico.

League top scorer Dany Usengimana netted the second goal in the 65th minute following good combination move between Mico and full back Michel Rusheshangoga.

Rwanda was drawn in Group H for AFCON 2019 along with Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Central African Republic. The winner of each group alongside the best three second-placed teams will qualify for the 2019 finals tournament in Cameroon.

Sunday

Rwanda 3-0 Morocco

Friday

Rwanda 2-0 Morocco

Rwanda

Two Biggest Political Organisations Back Kagame

Two of the biggest political organisations in the country have separately decided to back the incumbent President Paul… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.