Rwanda/Morocco: Amavubi Thrash Morocco in Second Warm-Up Match

Amavubi thrashed Morocco 3-0 in the second warm-up game played on Sunday at Amahoro National Stadium two days after winning the first match 2-0 at the same venue.

Forward Dominique Savio Nshuti scored opened the scoring in the 18th minute; Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza added the second goal in the 35th minute while winger Jean Claude Iranzi completed the rout on the stroke of half time.

Amavubi coach Antoine Hey started with a different team from the one that started the first game on Friday-and it showed in the way the hosts dominated the game against an under strengthened Morocco side.

Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye started in goal, Emery Bayisenge, Salomon Nirisarike, Fitina Ombalenga in defence, Mugiraneza, Rachid Kalisa Iranzi, Haruna Niyonzima (captain) and Nshuti where in the midfield while striker Jacques Tuyisenge led the line.

Hey will name this week the final squad for this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central Africa Republic, which will be played on June 11 in Bangue.

These matches were held as part of the Genocide Memorial tournament aimed at commemorating football players, fans, administrators as well as other Rwandans, who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The first game, APR FC midfielder Djihad Bizimana opened the scoring in the 30th minute from the spot after Morocco defenders fouled forward Justin Mico.

League top scorer Dany Usengimana netted the second goal in the 65th minute following good combination move between Mico and full back Michel Rusheshangoga.

Rwanda was drawn in Group H for AFCON 2019 along with Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Central African Republic. The winner of each group alongside the best three second-placed teams will qualify for the 2019 finals tournament in Cameroon.

Sunday

Rwanda 3-0 Morocco

Friday

Rwanda 2-0 Morocco