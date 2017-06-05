Uganda: Tempers Flare As First Session of 10th Parliament Comes to a Close

analysis

The Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) was enacted to streamline the budgeting process, but it seems to have made the budgeting process more difficult even for legislators who are expected to have every bit of the law by the fingertips.

This week summed up the complexities of the PFMA as the House was locked in a standstill over whether the Budget offends section 35(a) of the PFMA as claimed by a minority report authored by MPs Cecilia Ogwal and Muwanga Kivumbi.

The bone of contention was on section 36(5a) of the Public Finance Management Act that commands that loans raised for Treasury operations shall not exceed 10 per cent of the domestic revenue of government.

The minority report argued that loans that the government is seeking to undertake in the 2017/18 Budget exceed the 10 per cent threshold set by the PFMA, a position that the front bench (Cabinet) was diametrically opposed to.

The report detailed that in FY 2017/18, domestic revenue is projected to be at Shs15 trillion.

Therefore, the government would be offending the law by borrowing Shs1.5 trillion which would be 10 per cent of the domestic revenue that will be picked up by government in Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) tax coffers.

However, in the FY 2017/18, the government seeks to borrow funds worth Shs4.7 trillion for Treasury bills far above the Shs1.5 trillion which is the legal threshold of 10 per cent of the domestic revenue - and threw a legal spanner in the Budget process.

Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana's position was that the government is only seeking to borrow Shs954b in the FY 2017/18, way below the 10 per cent of domestic revenue that stands at Shs15 trillion.

The Deputy Attorney General said his argument is premised on section 36(5a) of the PFMA that orders that where a loan is raised for the Treasury bills, the loan shall not exceed 10 per cent of the domestic revenue of government and be repaid automatically from the URA accounts held in the Bank of Uganda within a financial year.

Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba countered that government was proposing to borrow Shs5 trillion for domestic debt refinancing and it would contravene the PFMA. But government was not yielding to the explanations from the opposite bench.

"This section which they are trying to rely on relates to the borrowing intended for the coming financial year irrespective of whether there was a borrowing before or not. It does not matter that there is a roll-over that we had borrowed before," said Mr Rukutana.

Maruzi County MP Maxwell Akora and Budadiri East MP Nandala Mafabi chipped in.

But what is rather troubling is that in a sitting that averaged more than 200 MPs, only a handful of MPs were contributing to the debate.

Representation requires participation and if MPs are not participating in debate, it can't be said of them that they are effectively representing.

The House closed the curtains on the first session this week and if without analysis of the Hansard, it is a safe bet to say there are some MPs who are yet to be captured meaningfully contributing to debate.

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has been at pains on several sittings to warn MPs to remain on track and even took the radical decision of telling members in their faces that he would not be choosing some of them for Prime Minister's Questions if they did not master the art of posing questions.

With the House breaking off for an indefinite recess after the end of the first session, it could be an opportune time for MPs to get to grips with the workings of Parliament.

On a lighter note...

And the pressure that comes with the Budget process surely came to bear.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business, Gen Moses Ali, is a man known not to mince his words, more so when rubbed the wrong way.

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah was the victim of his ire.

Trouble started when Gen Ali voiced his displeasure at MP Mafabi raising a point of order to question why business was being conducted without the requisite quorum, a query the General thought was akin to shooting oneself in the foot.

"We are using our own mistakes against ourselves if we are now saying that we are very few in this House... " Gen Ali said before Deputy Speaker Oulanyah cut him short.

"No, that matter has been resolved," Mr Oulanyah ordered.

"We have used a lot of time by the same people," Gen Ali shot back, referring to MP Mafabi who had dominated the day-long sitting

"RT Hon, that is not an issue," Mr Oulanyah fired.

"It is an issue," Gen Ali retorted.

"No, please resume your seat," Mr Oulanyah directed.

"I will resume it but it is an issue," Gen Ali, clearly exasperated, with a cringed face muttered before his microphone was switched off.

Aruu County MP Odonga Otto made matters worse when he rose on a point of order and threw barbs at the First Deputy Prime Minister, making uncharitable remarks about Gen Ali's physicality and gesticulations.

"Is the Deputy Prime Minister allowed to throw his arms to the Speaker? Is it in order for a General to scare people's lives in this House," Mr Otto asked.

Speaker Oulanyah buried the temporary hatchet by apologising to Gen Ali and rightly ruled that the honour of the House was at stake. Tempers calmed down.

Earlier Budadiri East MP Nandala Mafabi had accused Finance State minister (Planning) David Bahati of being "a liar", prompting the minister to fire back that his respect was being "stretched".

"Do not stretch mine too," Mr Mafabi shot back. It was an ugly exchange.

As MPs break off for the indefinite recess that will be interrupted by the State-of-the-Nation and the Budget reading, the time-off provides an opportune time for our legislators to fine tune their abilities to conduct House business if taxpayers are to have a return on investment.