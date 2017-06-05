Uganda: Taxes On Cooking Gas High - Vivo Energy CEO

Kampala — Vivo Energy's new chief executive officer (CEO) has decried the high taxes on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as being responsible for keeping the costs up leading to low uptake.

Mr Gilbert Assi, the new CEO, Vivo Energy Uganda, was last week speaking to the media for the first time since his appointment and revealed that taxes were harming the affordability of gas usage.

"LPG is quite expensive in this country. Behind the usage of gas is the protection of the environment. The tax on LPG is quite high and we hope that it will reduce for more people to use this product," he told reporters.

2015 estimates indicate that firewood and charcoal remain the most dominant energy sourcing for cooking in Uganda. In the 2014/15 financial year, the government reversed the VAT exemption it had placed on cooking gas after officials revealed that it did not bring down prices significantly and be substituted.

However, statistics indicate that there had been a consistent rise in the sale of LPG. The 2016 Statistical Abstract reveals that between 2011 and 2013, LPG sales rose from 9.813 cubic metres to 12,513 cubic metres. In 2014 sales dropped to 11,899 cubic meters before slightly increasing to 11,903 in 2015.

This means usage is still below the 2013 level high despite the increased number of players in the LPG market has also increased. The LPG market has Vivo Energy (Shell), Hashi Energy, Total, Kobil/Kenol, Oryx, Mpishi and Hass, among others.

In an interview earlier this year, Mr Henry Kimera, the executive secretary at Uganda Consumer Education Trust, said: "In Uganda, policies don't talk to each other. Environmental policy will look at gas as clean alternative energy to promote it for consumers use but it won't be reflected in taxation policy. This will not stop the high cost of the product."

Other factors such as transport costs and refilling costs also contribute to pricing.