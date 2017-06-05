5 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sirro to Visit Violence-Hit Districts in Coast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Said khamis/The Citizen
New Police Chief Simon Sirro.
By Peter Elias

Dar es Salaam — The new Inspector General of Police, Mr Simon Siro, will tour Rufiji and Kibiti districts, areas that have been hit by a series of killings which targets local leaders and the police.

Speaking to The Citizen just a day after elders urged him to visit the two district, Mr Sirro said he woud study reports from Coast Regional security and defence committee before speaking to wananchi.

Apart from having discussions with the defence and security committee as well as wananchi Mr Sirro will hold talks with religious leaders.

"Yes, I have received the request and I am promising the (Rufiji and Kibiti districts) I will visit them next week," Mr Sirro told The Citizen in a telephone interview. He added: "It is my belief that if wananchi will cooperate with the authorities, we will end the killings."

During his first press conference, Mr Sirro declared that finding a solution to the senseless killings in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji districts will be among his top priorities.

At least 31 people, including 11 police officers, have so far been killed by unknown gunmen who have issued warnings that they will continue executing leaders they accuse of harassing people and injustice.

The killers have in several incidents uttered verbal warning or left notices at the crime scenes stating why they will continue with theh killings.

Tanzania

Opposition Suspicious of Magufuli's Job Offers

The opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, yesterday said it was concerned by the growing trend of President John Magufuli to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.