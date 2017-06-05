Kenya: Govt Set to Issue Four-Day Transit Visa

Kenya will from January start issuing four-day transit visas allowing foreign passengers on Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ awaiting connection flights at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to exit for shopping and sightseeing.

Passengers on layovers - a break between two flights taking passengers to their final destination - will receive a 96-hour transit visa, up from the current 72.

The move is expected to boost Kenya Airways and local travel industry as well as increase the attractiveness of JKIA as a transit port.

"Kenya to issue 96hr transit visas for passengers on Kenya Airways to visit our country," announced Jacinta Nzioka, marketing director, Magical Kenya, through her twitter account.

The bulk of Kenya Airways' passengers from its African routes use JKIA as a transit port to cities in Asia and Europe.