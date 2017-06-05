Zimbabwe: Pregnant Women Turned Away At Masvingo Clinic

Masvingo city council has opened investigations into at the city's main maternity clinic after several expecting mothers in the past weeks were turned away for seeking health services after working hours.

Pregnant women who visited Mazorodze Clinic in Mucheke after working hours, especially after 7 pm, were reportedly turned away by the nursing staff.

According to the latest full council meeting minutes, the health and housing committee said council should investigate the issue as all maternity patients registered at the clinic must get services at any time.

"There are allegations that the maternity patients who reported at Mucheke clinic after 7 pm were turned away," reads part of a report by the committee.

"The chief environmental health officer reported that there was need to investigate the allegations further since normal practice was that all maternity patients registered at Mucheke clinic were free to get maternity services at any time."

The local authority-run health centre is the main option among many expecting mothers in Masvingo as they charge $30 for deliveries compared to the government owned Masvingo provincial hospital's maternity home which charges $80 for the same services.

Recently the nursing staff at the clinic were at the centre of a storm after an expecting mother died in a pirate taxi while being rushed to Masvingo provincial hospital after nurses refused to ferry her in an ambulance as she could not pay the $10 emergency ambulance fee charged by the clinic.

A local residents watchdog, Masvingo United Residents and Rate payers Alliance (MURRA) said the issue of patient welfare at council clinics should be thoroughly looked into and the culprits must be brought to book as staff at the institution are violating people's rights to health.

"It disheartens that officials in the local authority are folding their hands while patients are being ill-treated.

"This is not the first time we as an organization have come across cases of expecting mothers and patients in general complaining about poor services offered at these clinics

"Council workers are endangering the lives of both the mother and the baby in the womb and also violating their constitutionally guaranteed right to health.

"We call upon the city council to bring to book those who are doing that," MURRA spokesperson Godfrey Mtimba said.