Zimbabwe: ZEC Voter Registration, Education Time Not Adequate - Political Parties

Mutare — Opposition political parties have expressed concern over the time allocated for voter registration and education by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ahead of next year's elections.

This came out during a recent public discussion on the introduction of biometric voters' registration (BVR) convened by Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) in the eastern border city.

ZEC recently announced that it will soon roll out a 15-day voter education and registration campaign in each of the country's ten administrative provinces.

However, one of the panellists at the Mutare discussion, MDC-T Provincial Secretary for Elections, George Jerrison said the time allocated by ZEC represented "clear evidence that rigging by Zanu PF was in motion".

"ZEC is not serious you can't allocate 15 days per province for both voter education and registration. They need time because they are using new system," said Jerrison, a former deputy Mutare mayor.

"People should get through education so that they can appreciate and have faith in the biometric system."

Jerrison said ZEC was trying to disfranchise rural populace of their vote by denying them time to register and access education over the elections.

"Obviously people will be intimidated by traditional leaders and some will hesitate even to register so we need time to iron out all those challenges," said Jerrison.

He said although the opposition has embraced the biometric system, they were against the way ZEC was conducting itself over the issue.

"I think the whole set-up needs an independent body which is non-partisan. Rita Makarau should step aside because her hands are dirty," said Jerrison.

He also said traditional leaders should not meddle in the registration process as they are known to be political commissars of the ruling party.

"We don't want chiefs to write letters in order for villagers to register. We don't want that because we know them as campaigning managers for Zanu PF," he said.

Meanwhile, Zim PF provincial coordinator, Charles Samuriwo, said people should ask themselves whether problems experienced in the previous elections were "because of the tools or the carpenter".

"We have a ruling party not open to electoral reforms and now and all of a sudden they want to open to this new system.

"We should ask ourselves why they are willing to implement the process," said Samuriwo.

He said Zimbabwe should look at Ghana as a case study where BVR was implemented.

"People should look at Ghana where biometric was first to be implemented in Africa and, in places where the ruling party was popular there was jamming such that voting numbers were increased, while in areas where the party was not popular there was jamming with numbers reduced," said Samuriwo.

He said in the past elections Zanu PF thrived on voter apathy and urged people to register and pull themselves out of the current economic quagmire.

"We don't need motivation to educate the public. The situation we are currently living in is in itself a motivation," said Samuriwo.

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), secretary for education, Manex Mauya, said his support BVR as it was the trend worldwide.

"We support BVR as it ushers a new voter's roll that every Zimbabwean has been yearning for decades and decades," said Mauya.

"However, BVR does not provide all the problems we have with electoral laws. We need amendment of the electoral laws because we have provision that says president should appoint ZEC chairperson. The issue of Diaspora vote is not clear."