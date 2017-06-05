Butiama/Dar es Salaam — As the Tanzania and the global community at large commemorate the World Environment Day, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday directed authorities across the country to take legal measures against industries companies which spill waste into water sources and residential areas.

Ms Hassan issued the directive, when she was speaking during the commemoration of World Environment Day, which was held in Butiama yesterday.

The Vice President said effluent from industries and mining sites contain toxic substances, which have been endangering species in water bodies and human beings.

"Relevant authorities should enforce laws and wananchi, for their part, should protect their environment," said Ms Hassan.

She added that it would be difficult for the government to attain its industrial economy goal if the environment won't be protected.

She clarified that the government alone won't manage to conserve the environment because it needed support from all stakeholders including wananchi. She noted further that there was an increase in human activities that has led to environmental destruction.

She explained that currently many river basins in the country were getting dry because of the effects of environmental pollution. Ms Hassan urged regional authorities to make sure that 1.5 million trees were planted and all of them should be nurtured so that they survive to full maturity.

The VP said futher that this year's theme was "Connecting people to nature" whereby she said the responsible authorities should make sure that there is good relationship between wananchi and the environment so that the people can appreciate nature and see the need to protect it.

She also wanted mining companies to carry out sustainable mining, whereby she said she had a report on some mining firms that were polluting the environment by directing poisoned water into humans' source of water and that government will not hesitate to take measures against them.

Previously, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Environment and Union), Mr January Makmba, said his office decided to focus on Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to send their massage to the public on the importance of the environmental conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mara Regional Commissioner, Dr Charles Mlingwa, asked the government to declare Butiama the place where the nation would be scommemorating the World Environment Day every year.