Zimbabwe: ZBC Workers Fume As Union Leaders 'Bribed' By Management

ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) workers are up in arms with their union leaders after they were allegedly rewarded with thousands of dollars for pressing management over back-pay.

In January this year, the cash-strapped public broadcaster agreed to repay part of the money owed to staff after it unilaterally slashed their salaries in August 2014.

However, union leaders appear to have been paid more than ordinary workers.

Workers committee chairperson Cecil Chihuri got $8,861, committee members Tawanonedzi Blessing $4,614, Richmond Siyakurima $2,559, while Mugove Gada and Nqobile Malinga each got $1,000.

The salary schedule in possession of this publication shows that the other 500-plus workers were paid between $160 and $250. Part of the arrears were deposited in workers and former workers bank accounts last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Staff members at various ZBC stations across the country were not amused with the higher payments to union leaders.

"We are giving them till the end of this week to explain the discrepancies or we meet in court again," said one staffer based at the main Harare Pockets Hill studios.

"We believe that more could have been done behind our back and these union leaders could have been paid much, much more."

However, one committee member said they deserved to be paid more for the "intimidation" and "harassment" they suffered at the hands of ZBC management as they pushed for the payments.

After losing the court case over the back pay, ZBC management commenced negotiations with workers representative for a settlement.

A deal was reached for the broadcaster to pay 40% of the amount owed to the workers with the reimbursements staggered in four months.

THE BACK PAY SCHEDULE: