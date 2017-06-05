4 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: ZBC Workers Fume As Union Leaders 'Bribed' By Management

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) workers are up in arms with their union leaders after they were allegedly rewarded with thousands of dollars for pressing management over back-pay.

In January this year, the cash-strapped public broadcaster agreed to repay part of the money owed to staff after it unilaterally slashed their salaries in August 2014.

However, union leaders appear to have been paid more than ordinary workers.

Workers committee chairperson Cecil Chihuri got $8,861, committee members Tawanonedzi Blessing $4,614, Richmond Siyakurima $2,559, while Mugove Gada and Nqobile Malinga each got $1,000.

The salary schedule in possession of this publication shows that the other 500-plus workers were paid between $160 and $250. Part of the arrears were deposited in workers and former workers bank accounts last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Staff members at various ZBC stations across the country were not amused with the higher payments to union leaders.

"We are giving them till the end of this week to explain the discrepancies or we meet in court again," said one staffer based at the main Harare Pockets Hill studios.

"We believe that more could have been done behind our back and these union leaders could have been paid much, much more."

However, one committee member said they deserved to be paid more for the "intimidation" and "harassment" they suffered at the hands of ZBC management as they pushed for the payments.

After losing the court case over the back pay, ZBC management commenced negotiations with workers representative for a settlement.

A deal was reached for the broadcaster to pay 40% of the amount owed to the workers with the reimbursements staggered in four months.

THE BACK PAY SCHEDULE:

Zimbabwe

Joss Stone Wows Harare

They came, they sang, they entertained. It is true that if women in music are given a chance, they can do wonders in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.