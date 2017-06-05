Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe Fails to Pay May Wages

Troubled flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe, has failed to pay staff salaries for the month of May, it has emerged.

President Robert Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore is chief operating officer at the crippled airline.

A memo to the company's 400-plus employees from acting human resources manager, one T Jayirai, confirmed the pay delay.

"All staff are hereby advised that payment of salaries and allowances for the month of June 2017 has been delayed.

"Staff shall be advised when salary disbursement has been made. Your understanding in this regard will be greatly appreciated," reads the communication.

The airline is struggling with debts of more than $300m and the loss of market share.

It was recently banned from European skies over safety concerns.