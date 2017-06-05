press release

President Yoweri Museveni has said that once revived, the Uganda Airlines will succeed mainly because of the direct travel opportunities that it will offer its Ugandans in the diaspora, business community, tourists and the vast domestic travel opportunities.

The President was today speaking during a meeting with Monsieur Patrice Bauebo, a representative of Airbus group at State House Entebbe. Airbus Group is a Global Leader in aeronautics, space and related services that unite the capabilities of Airbus and Airbus Defense.

Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. It is European leader based in Netherlands providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircrafts as well as Europe's' number one space enterprise and worlds second largest space business.

Uganda is looking to revive the defunct Uganda Airlines. Earlier this year, cabinet passed a resolution to revive the airline to boost the country's air transport system and boost its trade and development prospects in the region.

"I am convinced that Uganda Airlines will succeed mainly because of six factors: Ugandans in the diaspora, the Indian community, businessmen, tourists, regional traffic and internal travel," he said.

President Museveni explained that the Ugandans in the diaspora especially in South Africa, Canada and United State of America and Indians in the United Kingdom who were expelled from Uganda by Idi Amin are inconvenienced by other airlines that must pass through their Capitals but once Uganda Airlines is revived they will benefit from direct travel.

"Uganda has a captive travelling population. Many people want a flying schedule that suits them and yet most of the airlines look at nationalism and must first pass through their countries of origin," he said.

He said that once the airline is revived and Ugandan tourist sites will be well marketed to the world in a way that no country would compete with Uganda.

"In terms of tourism, no country can compete with Uganda if we have an airline and promote our nice weather, wildlife and the other tourist attractions," he said.

President Museveni also said that Uganda Airlines will survive once revived because there are many industries developing in the country that will use the airline to export their products.

He said this would increase the number of exports and reduce on imports thus earning Uganda foreign revenue.

President Museveni added that regional travel and internal travel would also ensure that the airline survives.

"Although Uganda is not big geographically, the road network is improving, there is a need among Ugandans to spend less time travelling," he said.

He also explained that there are many Ugandans traveling and exporting cargo to Bunia in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Juba in South Sudan, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Lagos in Nigeria and the airline would make their travel and business faster and more direct.

Mr. Patrice Bauebo commended President Museveni on the move to ensure that the airline will have internal or in country flights.

"What makes the success of an airline market is the feeder market. You need nationals flying within Uganda and not only abroad," he said.

Mr. Patrice Bauebo also urged government to develop Soroti Aviation School saying that it was greatly linked to the airport industry through training of pilots, engineers and other aviation related jobs.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Hon. Azuba Ntege, Uganda's Ambassador to France, Ms. Nimisha Madhvani, and other government officials attended the meeting.

