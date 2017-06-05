Kenya: Jubilee Leaders in Rift Valley Re-Affirm Support for DP Ruto

Unity talks dominated a Jubilee meeting at Sosiot grounds in Kericho County where hundreds of the party's nominees from Rift Valley re-affirmed their support for Deputy President William Ruto as the community's sole kingpin.

The Sunday event that brought together six Jubilee governors and aspirants, 25 sitting MPs and MCAs from six counties, also warned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission against barring any aspirants from vying for office in the August 8 elections on integrity issues that are pending in court.

Among the leaders present was Kericho Governor and South Rift Jubilee campaigns leader Prof Paul Chepkwony, who was the host.

Others were governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo-Marakwet), National Assembly Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso, and senators Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Aron Cheruiyot (Kericho).

MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and aspirants Brighton Yegon (Konoin), Sylvanus Maritim (Ainamoi), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Kipkirui Tuwei (Mosop) were also present.

UNITED BEHIND RUTO

"Let no one lie to you that we have deviated. We are united as Kalenjins and William Ruto is still the cornerstone of Kalenjin politics," said Prof Chepkwony.

Governor Mandago said those who deviated have already repented, except Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto who joined Nasa, and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi whom he said are hijacking a moment which does not belong to them.

He said those who claim to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and not his deputy would be disowned.

In a declaration read by Mr Sang to the huge crowd that turned up for the historic event, the leaders declared war on independent candidates and those in opposition parties and vowed to only support those who won the Jubilee ticket.

"Jubilee nominations were conducted in a free, fair and credible manner. The aspirants calling themselves independent are just but bitter losers. We urge them to follow what Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua did and withdraw from the race," read Mr Sang, urging the people to vote Jubilee candidates from president to MCA.

NO ETHNICITY

He continued: "We are solidly behind the President and Deputy President and not because of ethnicity but [because of] their transformational track record and the promise of better lives for Kenyans.

"We believe in Jubilee's transformational agenda.

"Our candidates for now till 2032 are known and we will be behind them all the way."

Several leaders who spoke at the meeting condemned the move by IEBC and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission to attempt to bar some aspirants from running for office terming it as witch hunt.

Ms Gladys Shollei who is the Jubilee candidate for the Uasin Gishu women representative's position and who is one of those in the list said IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba has no powers to stop her and others from their vying, adding that it is their constitutional right..

Dr Laboso called for peaceful campaigns and elections and exuded confidence that Jubilee will carry the day on August 8.