Uganda: Suspected Ebola Patient Isolated At Lacor Hospital

St Mary's Hospital Lacor has isolated a female patient suspected of having the deadly Ebola virus.

The woman was transferred from Adjumani hospital on May 31 after doctors observed signs similar to that of Ebola.

According to Dr Emmanuel Ochola, the hospital epidemiologist, the suspected case has been isolated and is being monitored. He says a blood sample has been sent to Mulago national referral hospital for further analysis.

Ochola, however, says it is only a suspected case whose confirmation will be determined based on results from Mulago.

"It was a gynaecological problem, she was referred here on that background but we started observing signs similar to those of Ebola," he said.

Ochola says there is no cause for alarm as the situation is well contained. He says, however, they have called upon doctors to be vigilant and have a high level of suspicion, while the population should report any suspicious cases.

In 2000, a deadly Ebola outbreak in Gulu district killed at least 200 people including Lacor hospital director, Dr Matthew Lukwiya. The outbreak lasted from October 2000 to January 2001 affecting another 400 people in the district.

Just in May this year, the World Health Organisation confirmed an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

