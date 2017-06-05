4 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Suspected Ebola Patient Isolated At Lacor Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

St Mary's Hospital Lacor has isolated a female patient suspected of having the deadly Ebola virus.

The woman was transferred from Adjumani hospital on May 31 after doctors observed signs similar to that of Ebola.

According to Dr Emmanuel Ochola, the hospital epidemiologist, the suspected case has been isolated and is being monitored. He says a blood sample has been sent to Mulago national referral hospital for further analysis.

Ochola, however, says it is only a suspected case whose confirmation will be determined based on results from Mulago.

"It was a gynaecological problem, she was referred here on that background but we started observing signs similar to those of Ebola," he said.

Ochola says there is no cause for alarm as the situation is well contained. He says, however, they have called upon doctors to be vigilant and have a high level of suspicion, while the population should report any suspicious cases.

In 2000, a deadly Ebola outbreak in Gulu district killed at least 200 people including Lacor hospital director, Dr Matthew Lukwiya. The outbreak lasted from October 2000 to January 2001 affecting another 400 people in the district.

Just in May this year, the World Health Organisation confirmed an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

URN

Uganda

Suspected Ebola Patient Isolated

A female patient who began bleeding through body openings has been taken into isolation at St Mary's Hospital Lacor in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.