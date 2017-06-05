Celebrated KTN News anchor, Betty Kyallo has clapped back on her haters after they trolled her for being nominated for a prestigious award.

The trolls started after she took to social media and urged her followers to vote for her as the Media Personality of the Year in the OLX Kenya Social Media Awards (SoMA).

The awards is a combined effort designed to identify opportunities, personalities, and organizations and celebrate the best on social media annually.

The annual awards were inaugurated in 2013 and each year it has come up with a new theme and unveiled untapped opportunities that exist in social Media.

HATEFUL COMMENTS

After being picked people vote for you on social media and winners announced at a gala event

The news presenter normally never answers her critics but this time it was different.

Anyone who thinks their words can tear me apart, so sorry but you got the wrong girl 😉So just hate silently👊 don ' t waste your bundles😀Peace (@BettyMKyallo)

People online thought it was in bad taste after her employer (KTN) also went ahead and asked viewers to vote for her by sharing her poster on their official Facebook page.

She also took to Instagram and wondered why people are sending hateful comments just because she has been nominated for an award.