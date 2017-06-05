Kenya: Damian Marley Lives Up to Expectation at Street Fusion Concert

Photo: Damian Marley

Damian Marley performs in Kenya.

Fans of Jamaican reggae artiste Damian Marley got a threat of life time during the Street Fusion concert at the Carnivore grounds on the eve of Madaraka Day.

Big names in the Kenyan music industry. including Khaligraph Jones, Juacali and Wyre, curtain raised the concert.

Various DJ’s and MC’s were also on hand to keep the crowd hyped up before the main performances kicked off. They included Crème de la Crème, Selector Stinger, DJ Kris Darling, Mc Phillipo, Mc Njambi, Mc Landmine among others.

Khaligraph Jones got off to a not so good reception as he was the first to get on stage around midnight. But the fans booed and shouted him down.

MAIN ACT

On the contrary, as always Juacali and Wyre got the crowd all hyped and singing along to them. Both enthralled their fans with some of their earlier tracks and their most recent hits.

Kenyans love for Genge music was evident as all sang along and wanted more from the two icons of the local music scene.

The best, however, was saved for last with the main act of the night, Damian Marley, stepping on stage 2am to a rapturous reception from the crowd.

And for more than two hour, backed by a live band, Damian delivered a memorable performance as he serenaded his fans with hits such as Welcome to Jamrock , Affairs of the Heart, Set up Shop and Beautiful.

