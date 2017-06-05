Kenya: Police Hunt for Student Accused of Strangling Her Baby

A 21-year-old university student is being held by police for allegedly strangling her seven-day-old infant at a Nakuru hospital.

Police are also looking for the mother of the first year student at Kiriri Women's University, as she is suspected of having run away with the body.

The incident was reported to police at 8.35pm on Saturday.

"It was reported by members of the public that there was a suspicious lady at Londiani Junction who was suspected to have committed a serious offence. Police rushed to the scene and established that the woman who had been admitted to the Nakuru Provincial General Hospital was discharged today (Saturday)," said a police report.

DISAPPEARED WITH THE BODY

The report further said the newborn was strangled before the patient disappeared with the body.

Separately, police shot dead a suspected robber in Pangani, Nairobi.

The man was allegedly part of a three-man gang that robbed a doctor on his way to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

The robbery happened on Sunday at 5.30am.

The doctor said he was confronted by three young men who were armed and robbed him of his national identity card and Sh300.

SUSPECTED ROBBERS

Police said they shot dead of one the suspected robbers and found a home-made gun with three rounds of ammunition.

"A sword and two mobile phones were also found," said a police report.

In Mbeere, police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman.

The body of Ms Priscilla Wanjiru Mwangi was found near her granary on Saturday.

She was last seen alive on Friday last week.

In Laikipia county, a man was shot dead on Saturday night after gangsters raided his home, sprayed his door with bullets before forcing their way inside.

The gang cut Mr David Murithi's wife on the face using a panga before escaping without stealing anything.